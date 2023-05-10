A group of men have gone on trial accused of sexually abusing two girls as young as 12 in Rochdale.

It took 30 minutes to read out all 82 charges against all eight defendants as they appeared at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

They are accused of offences against two girls, who cannot be named, between 2002-06.

As the trial, expected to last 12 weeks, began Judge Tina Landale told jurors not to worry if “your head has started swimming at so many charges”, adding the allegations will become clear during the trial.

She said: “You may have seen there’s been publicity about cases involving so-called grooming gangs in all parts of the country.

"No press reports or other person’s views about this type of case can help you.

“Some of the evidence you will hear might be distressing to you. It will not help if you allow your emotions to take over. You must try to keep a cool head.”

The men have pleaded not guilty and deny all the charges.

Mohammed Ghani, 37, of Bamford Way, Rochdale, is accused of 10 counts of rape, five counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child, two counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of indecency with a child and two counts of buggery.

Insar Hussain, 36, of Bishop Street, Rochdale, is accused of seven counts of rape, two counts of sexual intercourse with a child, three counts of indecency with a child, four counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child and trafficking a person for sexual exploitation.

Ikhlaq Yousef, 37, of Stanley Street, Rochdale, is accused of two rapes, two counts of gross indecency with a child, two counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child and one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Jahn Shahid Ghani, 49, of Whitworth Road, Rochdale, is accused of eight counts of rape, eight counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child and one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Martin Rhodes, 36, of Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool, is accused of two rapes and two counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child.

Ali Razza Hussain Kasmi, 34, of Brotherod Hall Road, Rochdale, is accused of two counts of rape, two of indecency with a child and two of penetrative sexual activity with a child.

Aftar Khan, 33, of Sparth Bottoms Road, Rochdale, is accused of three rapes, three counts of indecency with a child and two counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child.

Mohammed Iqbal, 66, of Gainsborough Drive, Rochdale, is charged with two counts of paying for sexual services of a girl under the age of 18.

Neil Usher, prosecuting, is expected to open the case for the prosecution on Thursday morning.