North West's new coastal path on its way to being longest in the world

Video report by Ann O'Connor

A new section of the recently renamed King Charles III Coast path is opening in the North West.

There will be an extra 36.4 miles added to the 120.9 miles of coast path on Wednesday 10 May.

The new trails will go from Tarleton Lock in Preston to Liverpool’s Pier Head Ferry Terminal, making it over 120 miles of walkable routes.

There will be an extra 36.4 miles added to the 120.9 miles of coast path in the North West. Credit: Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA)/Natural England

The path is being delivered by Natural England and other groups.

Gerry Rusbridge, Natural England’s senior advisor, said: “Evidence shows that opening up access to the coast attracts more visitors, supports the local economy and improves health and wellbeing by connecting people to nature.

“At a time when people need nature more than ever, it’s fabulous that we can celebrate the opening of this new 36.4-mile section of the King Charles III England Coast Path.

“This is a significant moment in the national coastal access programme as it represents the first part of the King Charles III England Coast Path to be opened in the northwest, outside the borders of Cumbria.

“The new path stretches from Preston to Liverpool, opening up beautiful new countryside to the public and aiming to make it easier for as many people as possible to experience the coast.”

King Charles III Coastal Path Credit: ITV Granada

The extension is part of the Government's 25 year Environment plan with the local council, landowners and various stakeholders and partners working together.

They also hope 2,700 miles will be fully walkable by the end of 2024.

The trail and associated coastal land will be publicly accessible so walkers can access a wide range of coastal terrain such as beaches, dunes and cliff tops, passing through picturesque towns, villages and Bootle’s docks before heading into Liverpool.

Passing the historic Liver Building and the statue of the Beatles, the path will end at Pier Head Terminal.

Highlights of the walk include:

Hesketh Outmarsh which is home to important bird habitats

The Sefton coast has sites including the RSPB Marshside bird reserve and the dune landscape of the Ainsdale and Birkdale Sandhills Nature Reserve.

Beyond Formby Hills where dunes, grasslands and Corsican pine woodlands provide a haven for species such as the natterjack toad, sand lizard and red squirrel.

Crosby Beach which is home to artist Anthony Gormley’s Another Place installation, where 100 scattered, cast-iron figures look out across the Irish Sea.

Once completed, the King Charles III England Coast Path will be the longest managed coastal walking route in the world.

A further 21 miles of the King Charles III England Coast Path will open simultaneously at Filey Brigg in North Yorkshire.