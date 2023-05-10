Three handguns have been found wrapped in bags and buried next to a tree in Middleton, Greater Manchester.

The firearms were uncovered after officers at Greater Manchester Police received intelligence about a possible location.

Specialist officers Rochdale's Challenger Organised Crime Unit then cordoned off a footpath running between Stott Lane and Hopwood Road.

They uncovered the three firearms buried in the ground next to a tree on Tuesday 9 May.

Police said the guns, found wrapped in black bin bags, included a Glock 19.

They will now be forensically examined.

Detective Inspector Stuart Round said: “This was an intelligence led recovery of three firearms suspected of belonging to criminal networks who are associated with serious and organised crime.

“These are dangerous weapons, often used to threaten and cause serious risk and harm to people living within our community and their recovery is a great example of how we are acting on information that is provided to us and further protecting the public that we serve.”

If you have information, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or contact GMP via 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

