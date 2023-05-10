A Ukrainian journalist now living in Manchester has been awarded for her work in making other people from her home country feel welcome as they resettle in the UK.

Maria Romanenko fled to the North West with her boyfriend Jez after the Russian invasion last year.

She has been given a Points of Light award by the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak which recognises outstanding volunteers around the country.

Maria says she was speechless when she heard about the award and had to ask her partner to read the email.

The Points of Light Award is given to community champions, charity leaders and volunteers for the positive change they bring to their community.

Maria has been running walking tours for Ukrainians in Liverpool to help them become familar with their new surroundings.

She says the tours are the main reason she won the award but says: "It is bittersweet because as I receive this award Ukrainians are being bombed on a daily basis in Ukraine, but in the meantime while I am here in safety I am trying to make sure I do as much as I can to make Ukrainians feel welcome and to fundraise for their cause."

Maria says she knows Liverpool will do her country proud with Eurovision.

She says "The Eurovision Song Contest will bring smiles to Ukrainians and even if they don't have tickets they can come to Liverpool and enjoy the atmosphere and all the free events"

Maria has been invited to attend the Eurovision party at 10 Downing Street, but has turned down the invitation as it clashes with her walking tours.

She says: "It's such a shame I can't go, but Liverpool has welcomes Ukrainians and I can't let them down after they've booked onto the tour."