The Football Association (FA) has organised 120 coaches for fans travelling to the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Planned strikes by rail unions the RMT and Aslef mean there will be no national rail services in place between Manchester and London for the Final.

It takes place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 3 June.

The FA has secured 60 coaches for both Manchester clubs to help supporters get to the game to help compensate for the potential disruption to rail links caused by the industrial action.

The services will leave two separate locations in Manchester on the morning of the Final and return fans after the game finishes.

The FA says that spaces will only be available to supporters with a valid matchd

ay ticket bought via their club, with travel costing £60 for adults and £55 for under 15s, with an additional booking fee.

Unions are striking on FA Cup final day. Credit: PA Images

There will also be a park and walk facility at Fryent Country Park, providing additional parking services for fans driving to Wembley Stadium.

Tom Legg, Head of External Operations at The FA, said: “We look forward to welcoming a capacity crowd to Wembley Stadium for the Emirates FA Cup Final.

"We have worked closely with both clubs and travel operators to put in place alternative options for supporters coming to Wembley Stadium for the showpiece event of the season.

“We would urge anyone travelling to the game to plan their journey well in advance and to consider the options in place to support them.”

