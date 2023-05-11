The headteacher of a primary school in Cheshire has written to her MP criticising SATs tests after watching pupils breakdown in tears.

Headteacher of Tarporley C of E Primary Schoo,l in Tarporley, Kerry Forrester, wrote to her MP saying "SATs must go."

She said "tears flowed from our most capable readers and stress levels rose amongst all others", when the youngsters 'opened their reading test.'

SATs are statutory assessments taken by youngsters at the end of Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2. Credit: PA Images

The statutory assessments are taken by children at the end of Key Stage one and two.

The exams have previously come under fire from both parents and teachers, who feel it is unnecessary to test children at such a young age and not an accurate assessment of their overall abilities.

Ms Forrester shared a copy of her letter for other professionals and families to see on Twitter and within a couple of hours it had been shared more than 40,000 times.

Posting it on Twitter, she said: "Today was not acceptable. I cannot believe what we put our 10 and 11 year old children through for the government. SATS must go.

"Today I have written to my MP and urge you to do the same."

In the letter, the head said: "Today really was my 'road to Damascus moment'.

"My year six children, all capable readers who love reading, opened their reading test paper and were broken.

"Tears flowed from our most capable readers and stress levels rose amongst all others.

"For what, I found myself asking, for no other reason than to sit a test for the government DFE accountability measure.

"This was the most challenging reading test I have seen in my 29 years as a teacher and my 14 years as a headteacher.

"Since Covid we have spent time supporting our children to catch up and to believe in themselves as learners.

"Today saw so much of that work destroyed by a snapshot from an inappropriate test."

Tarporley CE Primary School Credit: MEN Media

She continued to say pupils put themselves under 'immense pressure to perform well in these tests', which in-turn has a negative impact on their self-esteem, confidence and mental health.

Calling on her MP Edward Timpson to 'consider the evidence and take action to address this issue', she said: "Primary school should be where we make lifelong learners, not switch children off'.

Many professionals responded to her tweet and said they agree that SATs are "unfair" and that Wednesday's paper was particularly difficult.

One person said: "Totally agree with this, it was completely unfair. Accessible to read but the questions were ridiculous and no clear answer.

"There was far too much for the hour time limit and totally unfair for pupils with ASD or slow processing. I will be writing to our MP too."

Example of a Year 2 SATs question.

A parent also responded to her tweet: "SATs totally drained my kids and we put no pressure on them at all, the school where really good too.

"It’s all very unnecessary and potentially harmful. My dyslexic son is yr 7 he doesn’t know he failed his SATs. He’s brilliant!"

In response, a spokesperson for the Department for Education said: “Key Stage 2 assessments play a vital role in understanding pupils’ progress and identifying those who may have fallen behind, so they can be provided with extra support if needed.

“It’s important that schools encourage pupils to do their best but preparing for these exams should not be at the expense of their wellbeing.”

