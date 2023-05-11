Government inspectors have urged Knowsley Youth Offending Service (YOS) to improve education and training opportunities.

It follows an inspection by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Probation which has given Knowsley Youth Offending Service (YOS) a rating of ‘Good’.

Although the YOS is "performing well", the Chief Inspector of Probation has called for improvements to education, training and employment opportunities.

He said: “Knowsley Youth Offending Service is performing well, and this is to the benefit of the children they supervise and for the protection of the local community.

"They understand the needs of children and are well supported by Merseyside Police and Knowsley Council.

"Though improvements are needed – particularly in areas such as education – strong foundations are in place to make the necessary progress.”

Chief Inspector of Probation has called for improvements to education and training opportunities. Credit: ITV News

The inspection found leadership to be strong at Knowsley YOS - with the report calling the service manager 'inspirational' in giving guidance to the youth justice team, supporting their wellbeing and allowing them to feel valued.

His Majesty's Inspectorate for Probation said they "found that this, in turn, is helping staff provide dedicated and compassionate supervision to children with the involvement of their parents or carers".

The report also found that the way the YOS tailored the type of service a child receives was to a high standard. This in turn helps to prevent the chances of reoffending.

It continued: "This work was strengthened by good quality health provision, and services tailored toward supporting victims of crime.

"However, we found that too many children at the YOS have been excluded from school and others aren’t accessing training or employment opportunities – the inspection calls on the Knowsley YOS management board to better understand the cause of this and address it as a priority.

The report also recommends that Knowsley YOS make sure that the partnership understands the reasons for the over-representation of care-experienced children.