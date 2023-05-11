A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the remains of four Vietnamese nationals were recovered from the rubbles of a mill fire in Oldham.

The bodies of the missing men were found on Saturday, 23 July, at Bismark House Mill in Bower Street, Oldham, which was the scene of a blaze three months earlier.

Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, Cuong Van Chu, 39, Duong Van Nguyen, 29, and Nam Thanh Lee, 21, all originally from Vietnam, were identified as the victims.

Human remains were found in the rubbles of a fire which broke out three months earlier. Credit: MEN Media

A year on from the fire, a 34-year-old man is being questioned in custody on suspicion of manslaughter, cultivation of cannabis and participation in the activities of an Organised Crime Group (OCG).

Two people arrested previously remain on bail.

Greater Manchester Police say they are continuing to work with His Majesty’s Coroner and partner agencies to complete the formal identification process and organise repatriation.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Davies says the investigation is "still very much open."

It wasn't until demolition work began that workers found human remains. Credit: MEN Media

He said: "Behind the scenes, a team of detectives have been speaking to witnesses and reviewing evidence – leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to find answers for the bereaved.

"As we continue to do all we can, I appeal to anyone with information to contact us directly or anonymously.”

Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police via 101. In an emergency, always dial 999. International callers can contact GMP via +44161 872 5050.

Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can share information via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

