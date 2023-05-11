Police are hunting an attacker who assaulted another passenger on a train between Manchester Piccadilly and Stockport.

The 43-year-old victim was standing near a toilet on the train when he was violently assaulted, at around 10pm on Saturday, 29 April.

British Transport Police officers say that he was left with concussion, severe eye pain and he requires dental surgery as a result of the injuries he sustained in the attack.

They are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – quoting reference 834 of 29/04/23.Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know