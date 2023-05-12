A hard-hitting video showing a young woman being followed home and heckled by a man has been launched in an attempt to challenge sexual harassment.

The three-part video series has been launched by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester as part of the latest phase of their #IsThisOK? Campaign.

The films, aimed at men and boys, call on them to discuss gender-based violence and the unacceptable behaviour often faced by women and girls, and how men and young boys can see the problem and challenge it or change.

The story follows the young woman, who after being harassed then tells her male housemate about her experience and how it made her feel.

He is able to recognise the problem and challenge his friend on his behaviour later on in the story.

Play Brightcove video

Now in its third year, the campaign was first launched in December 2021 by the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham.

It encourages people to call it out if they see their friends, colleagues or family members demonstrating these behaviours.

The campaign is part of Greater Manchester's 10-year Gender-Based Violence Strategy published in September 2021.

The story follows a young woman on her way home being harassed by a young man Credit: GMCA

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “The everyday behaviours that women and girls face must be challenged and changed and that is why we are continuing our #IsThisOK? campaign into a third year.

“It’s so important that we do all we can to show men and boys what women and girls face, such as the constant worry of looking over your shoulder or being harassed when you are just trying to do the simplest of things like go for a jog, meet up with friends, enjoy a night out or get home.

“As this behaviour is so engrained in society, some people cannot even see these types of behaviour when it is in front of them and we have to do better.

"This series of videos is targeted directly at men, lads and boys to help them understand how women feel everyday, and how changing your behaviour and crucially challenging others can make the world a fairer place.

“Pulling up your friend, colleague or family member for their behaviour towards women might seem daunting, but it’s nothing compared to the intimidation faced by women every day. You can be the positive change.”

Kate Green, Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester for Policing, Crime, Criminal Justice and Fire, said: “This is a really powerful and important campaign that captures the reality of life for women and girls here in Greater Manchester and across the world.

“The story across our three videos shows a young woman just trying to make her way home safely, but she is followed and harassed by a young man.

"Her male friend is unable to see the issue straight away and that is a big part of the problem – helping men recognise and understand the unacceptable behaviour that women have always faced and how that makes us feel.

“Gender-based violence should not be inevitable, but it is, because for too long behaviour towards women has gone unchallenged and even accepted. Greater Manchester has always been a place proud to drive change and we’re calling on all men to challenge those who think it is acceptable to harass, intimidate or abuse women.”

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.