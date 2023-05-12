Play Brightcove video

President Zelenskyy won't be allowed to make an address at this year's Eurovision final - even though Ukraine won last year

Poland, Australia and Cyprus have qualified for the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest as it emerged Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been blocked from making an address.

16 countries competed on Thursday night for the 10 remaining spots in Saturday’s showdown in Liverpool.

Those who won over the voting public also included Albania, Estonia, Belgium and Austria. Lithuania, Armenia and Slovenia were also voted through.

Greece, Denmark, Georgia, Iceland, San Marino and Romania failed to qualify.

Victor Vernicos, the entrant for Greece, performing at the semi-final. Credit: PA

It came as the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the contest, said it had declined Mr Zelenskyy’s request to address the event’s audience on Saturday.

The contest is this year being held in the UK on behalf of war-torn Ukraine, which triumphed in Turin last year following a wave of support from the voting public.

A statement from the EBU said: "The Eurovision Song Contest is an international entertainment show and governed by strict rules and principles which have been established since its creation.

"As part of these, one of the cornerstones of the contest is the non-political nature of the event.

"This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the contest.

"The request by Mr Zelenskyy to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted as it would be against the rules of the event."

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the contest, said it had declined Mr Zelenskyy’s request to address the event. Credit: PA

The EBU noted that 11 Ukrainian artists, including last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra, are performing and 37 locations from around Ukraine are also being shown.

None of the bookies’ favourites performed during Thursday night’s knock-out round, but a number of eye-catching acts still featured.

Belgium with Gustaph performed Because Of You, a house music-flavoured dance track featuring euphoric piano stabs.

Polish pop singer Blanka made an impact with her track Solo, a summery tune with a catchy hook reminiscent of Ariana Grande’s music.

Viral TikTok duo Teya And Salena, the first female pairing to compete for Austria, performed their quirky dance-pop track Who The Hell Is Edgar?

Teya & Salena celebrate after qualifying for the final. Credit: PA

The catchy song is about being possessed by the ghost of 19th century Gothic author Edgar Allan Poe, but is also a commentary on the struggle of female writers to be taken seriously in a male-dominated industry.

Australian veterans Voyager, a five-piece from Perth known for their space rock, delivered a bombastic performance of their synth-laden track Promise.

In a pre-recorded segment Welsh actor Luke Evans recalled the nearly seven-decade history of the contest, which he said had emerged out of a "continent in recovery" from the Second World War to become "Europe’s most raucous election".

Eurovision paid tribute to the music of Ukraine with a performance by Maria Yaremchuk, Zlata Dziunka and Otoy featuring music from the country from throughout the years including the Christmas carol, Carol Of The Bells, which is based on the Ukrainian song Shchedryk.

Hosts Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina were also back on stage after making their debut as a presenting trio on Tuesday night.

