Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Victoria Grimes

The man who found Sam Ryder and Mae Muller has revealed his secrets on how to discover a talent that can do well in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Ben Mawson, from TAP Music, has guided the careers of Lana Del Ray and Dua Lipa and is one of the big reasons why Eurovision has come to Liverpool after spotting Sam Ryder.

Ben said: "Me and my business partner had an email asking if one of our artists would do Eurovision. My business partner's first reaction was 'definitely not!'

"We thought about it and thought 'why don't we give it a go?' Britain is home to lots of amazing pop music, we should be doing better than we are.

"I was worried about it. A lot asked us if we were mad."

Sam Ryder placed second in last year's Eurovision Song Contest Credit: Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images

Ben told ITV Granada Reports what qualities he looks for in a potential Eurovision act.

He said: "It was about finding the right song and performer to represent the UK as positively as possible and Sam Ryder did the most incredible job of that.

"Mae Muller's felt like the perfect song. She was funny, charismatic and very warm.

"Like Sam, I think she'll be a great representative of the UK. I think she's going to do really well."

Ben's upbringing was in Liverpool - and now he is giving back to the city where he grew up.

He said: "I went to school in Crosby so it's super exciting for it to be here."

Ben has used one of his artists, Lana Del Ray, to record a charity rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone.

Having taken her to Anfield in 2012, he says she loved the day out. Liverpool FC sell the single on vinyl and all profits go to their foundation.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest begins on Saturday 13 May.

Unscripted - Listen to the ITV News Arts and Entertainment podcast