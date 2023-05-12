Play Brightcove video

Schoolchildren joined together online with the Liverpool Philharmonic for a special performance

More than 72,000 pupils from across the world have joined together online with the Liverpool Philharmonic for a special performance of a song to celebrate Eurovision.

The song, composed by pupils from All Saints Catholic Primary School in Anfield, in collaboration with the Liverpool Philharmonic, focuses on the importance of friendship, inclusion, diversity and community - all values at the heart of the Eurovision Song Contest.

On Friday 12 May, 180 students from across Liverpool, performed the song live at The Friary, alongside the Philharmonic, with schools from Ukraine and across the world logging in online to join in.

Mia, Macy and Amelia from All Saints Catholic Primary in Anfield composed the song, and told ITV's Granada Reports: "It's a song about not judging people because of the way they look, because they wouldn't like it if it happened to them.

"So a couple of the lines are, 'don't judge a book because of its cover, don't judge a book because of its colour, do something good for you and each other, and live in peace forever'."

The event is one part of “Schools Connect - United by Music”, a British Council led project which has partnered classrooms across Liverpool and Ukraine together for pupils to collaborate and develop a deeper understanding of each other’s cultures.

Some of the children told Granada Reports how much they've loved taking part in the project: "It is just the chance to meet new people, I always like meeting new people because they bring new experiences.

"Its just amazing because we get to meet new people and it must really cheer Ukraine to see people singing, take their minds off the war."

Jeremy Barnes, Headteacher of All Saints Catholic Primary School, Anfield, said it has been a wonderful opportunity.

Jeremy Barnes said: "We're extremely proud of [our pupils], it has all come through their creativity, their ability to write this song, come up with the ideas, the concept and with the support of the Liverpool Philharmonic to be able to produce the song at such a professional level makes me extremely proud.

"Music crosses borders, music has the ability to unite and working with the British Council has not simply been about Ukraine, we've worked with other countries as well and it is something we will continue to do because it helps you emotionally connect and show that solidarity with partners across the world, and in this case a country that's going through such a difficult time."

Rachel Salmon, Senior Consultant at British Council said "I think it really helps young people realise that there is actually a lot of similarities between them and their peers in any part of the world.

"It was really heart-warming to see them connecting with each other and talking about their favourite foods and finding commonalities."

