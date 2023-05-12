Play Brightcove video

An extended report looking back at the history of Maine Road

Known as ‘The Wembley of the North,’ Maine Road was home to Manchester City for 80 years.

It was built on an old brickworks site in Moss Side in 1923 and was initially known as Dog Kennel Lane before it was changed and named after the newly established ‘Maine Law.’

The club packed its bags and moved over from the Hyde Road stadium where they had been based since 1887 as St Marks and then West Gorton A.F.C.

Manchester City score in their 3-3 draw with Nottingham Forest at Maine Road. Credit: PA Images

Their new ground was only beaten in size by Wembley Stadium and could hold a maximum capacity of 85,000.

Maine Road’s record attendance was reached in 1934 when City played Stoke in the FA Cup with 84,569 fans turning up.

The stadium also played host to England internationals, cup finals and was shared by cross-town rivals Manchester United when Old Trafford was damaged in World War Two.

During their 80 year stay in south Manchester, the club saw many legends come through such as Frank Swift, Colin Bell, Mike Summerbee and more recent additions like Andy Morrison, Paul Lake and Shaun Goater.

Fan favourite Shaun Goater waves to the fans following the final whistle at the last game to be ever played at Maine Road. Credit: PA Images

It was not just the players that Maine Road was known for too.

The fans were known as a loyal fanbase, following their team up and down the divisions, the team being cheered on by the likes of ‘Helen the Bell’ who could be heard for miles swinging her giant bell up and down.

She did this right up until the last game at the stadium in 2003 where she was given a standing ovation.

On 11 May 2003, the final whistle blew at Maine Road when City were beat 1-0 by Southampton.

Mike Summerbee is regarded as one of Manchester City's greatest players. Credit: PA Images

That did not dampen the spirits of the City faithful though who stayed behind to celebrate the end of an era.

After the 2002 Commonwealth Games finished, Manchester City would get the keys to theCity of Manchester Stadium and would begin to create a legacy on the East side of the city.

Once Manchester City had moved out, there was interest from Stockport County and SaleSharks but ultimately the ground would no longer be used and it was demolished shortlyafter being vacated.

Manchester City players parade the league cup in front of the fans at Maine Road in 1970. Credit: PA Images

Now, there stands a new housing estate with a new school.

The roads going through the estate are named after popular City players and references such as Blue Moon Way, Trautmann Close and Citizens Place, creating a new community after one had left.

