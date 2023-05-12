Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Rob Smith contains flashing images

160 million pairs of eyeballs will focus on Liverpool this weekend as it prepares to host the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday 13 May.

The city beat Glasgow to become the hosts of the competition on 7 October 2022 after it was decided that last year's winners Ukraine would be unable to host the contest after Russia's invasion.

Final rehearsals have been taking place inside the M&S Arena with 26 acts competing for the right to win the biggest competition in music.

Andriy Sadovyi, the Mayor Ukrainian city Lviv said: "The Russian invasion completely changed our plan. Thank you for supporting Ukraine and for Eurovision."

More than 180 pupils from schools across Liverpool and Ukraine joined the Liverpool Philharmonic, in celebration of Eurovision. Credit: ITV Granada

More than 72,000 pupils from across the world have joined together online with the Liverpool Philharmonic for a special performance of a song to celebrate Eurovision.

The song, composed by pupils from All Saints Catholic Primary School in Anfield, in collaboration with the Liverpool Philharmonic, focuses on the importance of friendship, inclusion, diversity and community - all values at the heart of the Eurovision Song Contest.

ABBA's song 'Waterloo' from 1974 felt appropriate to play at the aptly name Merseyrail station.

The station shares its name with the song that led the Swedish group to victory in the song contest in 1974. Credit: ITV Granada

The train company isn't affected by the rail strikes, but is urging passengers to check before they travel because of station closures and timetable changes.

Some platforms at Liverpool Lime Street have been taped off. Credit: ITV Granada

Jane English, Acting Director of Merseyrail said: "Prepare. Know which station you're going to come into. Please give us a little bit more time, it's going to be really busy."

Some platforms at Lime Street for companies like Avanti have been taped off - but there are still volunteers at the station to welcome the few passengers that are arriving.

Sharon Hall, a Eurovision volunteer said: "The atmosphere has been fantastic, I've met so many people from different countries."

Mae Muller is the UK's first female entrant since 2018. Credit: PA Images

Mae Muller will be hoping to take the trophy home for the United Kingdom with her entry "I Wrote A Song" after Sam Ryder placed second in 2022.

Mae co-wrote 'I Wrote A Song' alongside Brit-nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson, who has worked with acts including David Guetta and Joel Corry, and Karen Poole, whose has been behind hits by Kylie Minogue and Lily Allen.

She describes the song as a summertime empowering pop anthem about resilience and sisterhood.

She said she wrote her song when she was going through a hard time and "wanted to feel empowered about relationships".

