ITV News cameras captured 14-year-old Alisha's performance outside the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool

A Ukrainian teenager has paid a fitting tribute to home by performing her country's national anthem on piano outside the Eurovision stadium in Liverpool.

Alisha Bushuieva was filmed wearing a traditional embroidered dress as she played outside the M&S Bank Arena on Friday.

The 14-year-old left her home in Kharkiv with her mother in February 2022.

The song - 'Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy i slava, i volia' - is also known by its official title of 'State anthem of Ukraine' or by its shortened form 'Shche ne vmerla Ukraina'.

The arena lights up during the second semi-final. Credit: PA

The contest is this year being held in the UK on behalf of war-torn Ukraine, which triumphed in Turin last year following a wave of support from the voting public.

However, it was announced this morning that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been blocked from making an address by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the contest.

A statement from the EBU said: "The Eurovision Song Contest is an international entertainment show and governed by strict rules and principles which have been established since its creation.

"As part of these, one of the cornerstones of the contest is the non-political nature of the event.

"This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the contest.

"The request by Mr Zelenskyy to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted as it would be against the rules of the event."

