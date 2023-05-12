An ABBA tribute band has put on a special Eurovision performance - at none other than Liverpool's Waterloo station.

The station shares its name with the song that led the Swedish supergroup to victory in the song contest in 1974.

Locals gathered to watch as the singers put on a show, complete with costumes, guitars and dancing.

'The history book on the shelf is always repeating itself...'

Formed in 1972, ABBA is made up of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. The group's name was formed by taking the first letter of each of their names.

Last year, it was revealed the band would perform together again for the first time in 41 years - but not as we were used to seeing them.

Instead, a digitally rendered version of the band - dubbed 'Abba-tars' - had been put together to perform seven months worth of gigs to live audiences at a purpose-built arena in London.

Abba congratulate each other after winning the Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden in 1974. Credit: PA

The tribute band's pop-up show was one of the many festivities taking place across Liverpool as the city plays host to thousands of visitors hoping to enjoy this year's event.

Last year's UK entry Sam Ryder, who came second in the competition, surprised fans with an impromptu performance on Liverpool docks.

Merseyrail has also commissioned a train in the signature Eurovision yellow that will be kept on for a little while after the contest.

