The UK Eurovision entry Mae Muller has said she is “ready to get this show on the road” ahead of the final.

A total of 26 acts, 20 who made it successfully through the semi-finals with another six given automatic places, will take to the stage later for the Grand Final of the competition in Liverpool.

After months of preparation, it will be the first time Muller will perform her track, I Wrote A Song, for the international voting public.

The 25-year-old from north London is hoping to continue the success of 2022’s UK entry Sam Ryder, who finished second behind Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine.

The acts will perform at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool to an expected global audience of 160 million viewers after the UK agreed to host the contest on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

Austria will open the show with Teya and Salena’s quirky dance-pop tune Who The Hell Is Edgar?, about being possessed by the ghost of 19th century Gothic author Edgar Allan Poe.

Muller will close the show with I Wrote A Song – a slot generally considered a disadvantage.

But they all face tough competition from previous winner Loreen representing Sweden and Kaarija representing Finland, both favourites to win.

Fans may also struggle to reach Liverpool for the celebrations due to a strike by workers in the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

It comes after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the event, said it had declined Mr Zelensky’s request to speak on Saturday over fears it could politicise the contest.

He had wanted to make an unannounced video appearance and had been expected to implore the global audience of millions to continue backing his country in its fight to repel Russian invaders.

The EBU said Mr Zelensky had “laudable intentions” but “regrettably” his request was against the rules.

The move prompted criticism from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his predecessor Boris Johnson, among other figures.

The EBU has declined to comment further.

Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram has said he will speak to both the Ukrainian ambassador and the mayor of Lviv, who are both in the city for the final, “to discuss what we can do to provide a platform” for Mr Zelensky.

It comes after the full line-up of the grand final was revealed following the second knockout round on Thursday night.

After 16 countries competed, the 10 remaining spots went to Poland, Australia, Cyprus, Albania, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Armenia and Slovenia.

The 10 countries that qualified from Tuesday’s semi-final were Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.

They will join the so-called “big five” nations - the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain - who each get a free pass because of their financial contributions to the event, along with last year’s winners Ukraine.

Who is competing and when?

1. Austria

2. Portugal

3. Switzerland

4. Poland

5. Serbia

6. France

7. Cyprus

8. Spain

9. Sweden

10. Albania

11. Italy

12. Estonia

13. Finland

14. Czechia

15. Australia

16. Belgium

17. Armenia

18. Moldova

19. Ukraine

20. Norway

21. Germany

22. Lithuania

23. Israel

24. Slovenia

25. Croatia

26. United Kingdom

The Eurovision grand final will air live on BBC One from 8pm on Saturday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...