Manchester United Women manager Marc Skinner insists his "rebels" are closing the gap on Chelsea going into the Women's FA Cup final on Sunday.

Wembley is expecting a 90,000 sell-out crowd, a record for a women's domestic club match - for the showdown between the top two teams in the Women's Super League.

United hold a one-point lead over Chelsea but Chelsea have a game in hand and, with three WSL matches to play, are favourites to win a fourth consecutive title.

Chelsea also have a firm hold on United with six successive victories against them, including a potentially decisive 1-0 home win in March , which is the only time Skinner's side have failed to score in 28 games this season.

Manchester United Women manager Marc Skinner says they are at Wembley 'to win' Credit: PA images

The United coach said "We are getting closer. We remember the Chelsea game last time and I'm absolutely convinced - and we have got VAR this time - we should have had two penalties and you might be talking about the title race differently.

"There's no doubt in my mind that if you want to pick a favourite then Chelsea should be put on that mantle because they've done this before.

"But the reality is we have a team of rebels and that might not be the fact on Sunday.

"Single game, single focus, and we will try to accept all the psychological challenges and manage and adapt the best we can. We are there to try and win it."

He added: "Chelsea create chances in every game they play, so we've got to hurt them at the other end.

"If we do that, and play to that, then it's going to be a really exciting game.

"We know we can beat Chelsea and that's not saying we're going to beat Chelsea because we know how difficult that is. We've got to trust our process of play."

Usain Bolt is one of the many people supporting Manchester United Women on their first time in the Women's FA Cup Final.

He's posted a short video on social media saying: "Listen listen listen, United ladies, in the cup final against Chelsea, I know you're gonna bring the cup home.

"Come on, we're winners. Come on UNITED!"

Manchester United Women were only formed in May 2018 and this is their first final.

But England Euro 2022 heroes Alessia Russo, Ella Toone and Mary Earps, as well as Norwegian midfielder Vilde Boe Risa, have won every single final they have played in.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...