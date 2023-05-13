The Princess of Wales has taken part in the opening sequence of the Eurovision Song Contest - performing a short piano piece.

The Princess took part in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final in Liverpool alongside last year’s champions, Kalush Orchestra.

The Ukrainian band performed their winning entry, Stefania, from the iconic Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in the heart of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Credit: Alex Bramall

Throughout the performance the group are joined from the UK by a range of British contributors, including The Princess of Wales, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sam Ryder, Ms Banks, Ballet Black, Bolt Strings, and Joss Stone.

The Princess’ contribution to the film involved a short, instrumental piano, created by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel, and was recorded earlier in May in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

She was wearing a blue Jenny Packham dress and earrings which belonged to the late Queen.

In the auditorium, a troupe of drummers joined Kalush Orchestra on stage to open the grand final as pyrotechnics lit up the arena.

A total of 26 acts will perform at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool to an expected global audience of 160 million viewers.

The city is hosting on behalf of war-torn Ukraine, who won the 2022 contest but are unable to host due to the Russian invasion.

Austria opened the show with Teya and Salena’s quirky dance-pop tune Who The Hell Is Edgar?, about being possessed by the ghost of 19th century Gothic author Edgar Allan Poe.

The UK’s Mae Muller will close the show with I Wrote A Song – a slot generally considered a disadvantage.

But they all face tough competition from previous winner Loreen representing Sweden and Kaarija representing Finland, both favourites to win.