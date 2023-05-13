Rise in blind people seeking mental health support, North West charity says

A sight loss charity in the North West is warning of 'limited resources' amid a surge in the number of blind people accessing its mental health support.

Henshaws, which provides support to those who are blind across Greater Manchester and Merseyside, says it now has a six-and-a-half month waiting list as it seeks to meet demand.

Prior to the pandemic, the charity was seeing an average of 6 people a month, but since then and and since the start of 2023 that has increased to an average of 12 per month. March, alone, saw 16 people access its mental health support service.

The charity has blamed the cost-of-living and the impact of the pandemic for the rising numbers, which could go even higher. Delayed hospital appointments following Covid-19 is one reason people are accessing support.

It says it has had to make structural changes and consider employing another counsellor to meet demand.

Community Services Counsellor at Henshaws, Joanna Lindfield, says the charity wants to help everyone, and even though they have limited resources they will still aim to see as many people as possible.

Joanna said: "On the one hand it is encouraging that those who may be struggling with their emotional wellbeing are reaching out for support as the diagnosis and experience of sight loss and all that is associated with it is a major loss in life. It is a process of grieving the loss of their identity, independence and self-purpose in life and feels similar to abereavement.

"We have limited resources, but we desperately want to support any person livingwith a sight loss who comes to us.

"So, we would appeal to anyone who may wish to donate to consider doing so or getinvolved with one of Henshaws’s fundraising events."

A well-being check-in service has been launched by the charity for those who are waiting for support to check their mental health and assess any risk factors. Those with urgent needs are still seen quickly.

Joanna added: "If you are struggling with your sight loss diagnosis or coming to terms with your sight loss and need to talk to someone, don’t hesitate to get in touch."