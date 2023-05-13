Sun shines on Liverpool as thousands celebrate ahead of Eurovision's Grand Final

Play Brightcove video

Fans across the world are preparing for the start of the grand final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, which is being hosted in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine.

Revellers have been piling into the city to see the show, or to enjoy one of the outside venues hosting coverage.

One fan, who was in Liverpool for the event, said: "Everything is about Ukraine, so I just love it. You feel a little bit at home."

Play Brightcove video

One fan, who as also in Liverpool for the event, added: "The city really breathes Eurovision. It's lovely here."

Play Brightcove video

Tonight, 26 acts, representing countries across Europe and Australia, will perform at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena in the grand final, where they will attempt to win over both the jury and public to be crowned winner.

There are high hopes for at least a top ten finish for the UK's entrant, Mae Muller, and her track, I Wrote A Song, which is closing the show.

Liverpool is hosting the Contest on behalf of Ukraine because of the ongoing war caused by Russia's invasion. Kalush Stefania, from Ukraine, won in 2022 with 631 points - the highest in the show's history.

The UK came second with Sam Ryder and his song, Space Man, ending a disappointing set of results for the country which hasn't triumphed since Katrina and the Waves in 1997.

Celebrations in Liverpool, which beat Glasgow to host, have been ongoing for the past week, starting with a Turquoise Carpet Opening Ceremony and a National Lottery Big Eurovision Welcome.

ITV Granada Correspondent Caroline Whitmore reports from outside the M&S Bank arena just before the final.

Play Brightcove video

Yesterday, more than 72,000 pupils from across the globe came together online alongside the Liverpool Philharmonic for a special Eurovision performance.

Anfield school, the All Saints Catholic Primary School, helped compose the track alongside the Liverpool Philharmonic, which focuses on friendship, diversity and inclusion - themes at the heart of Contest.

But those travelling into the event from across the UK and further afield have been warned of delays from strike action. Services from operators such as Avanti West Coast have been affected from the walkout. Merseyrail, however, is not impacted.

Liverpool's Eurovision fan village, on the historic Pier Head, has already opened for the build-up to the grand final of the Song Contest. Those waiting, dressed in Union flags, cheered as the stewards removed the barriers.

Sean, 28, from Liverpool, who was there, said: "Obviously the favourite [for me] is Finland. I do think he has got a chance."

Nicki, 30, from Darlington, added: "I think it's hard to compete with last year's act. We [the UK] kind of hit our peak last year. It is just unfortunate we missed out on winning but obviously everyone wanted Ukraine to do well. So hopefully she will be on the left side of the board."

Elsewhere in the city, an ABBA tribute band has been seen playing at Waterloo Station. The station shares the same name as the 1974 winning track from the Swedish pop group.

That country is the bookies' favourite to be victorious again, as Sweden's 2012 winner, Loreen, who is singing Tattoo, is performing for a second time.

But if Ukraine triumphs in the contest again, it is unclear if the UK will take up hosting the show again; similarly, if the UK wins, it is not clear if we will host in 2024.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had wanted to address the continent during the show, but the European Broadcasting Union, who organises the event, declined, saying they did not want to risk bringing a political element to the competition. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "disappointed" with the decision.

But that's not stopped people from Ukraine wanting to speak out. Earlier today, a flag with handprints of women and children in the war-torn country was shown to those in Liverpool.

Volunteer Tim Johnson has spent the past year helping Ukrainian refugees. He said: "These people are the most fantastic people, kind, hearts of gold, they have dealt with the most serious of circumstances, and they have come through it as a team, looking after eachother and helping their fellow refugees. I could not think of anyone I would rather bring to the UK for Eurovision."

Meanwhile, a drone has been seized in Liverpool. Merseyside Police says a person has been 'spoken to' in relation to the incident. Eurovision is their largest operation in decades.