ABBA, Bucks Fizz and Conchita Wurst are just some of the names that might spring to mind when you think of the Eurovision Song Contest.But over the years some other big household names have graced the competition, some you may have forgotten.

Here's a look back at some famous entries:

Celine Dion

French-Canadian singer Celine Dion has sold millions of records worldwide, but she originally shot to fame when she won Eurovision as Switzerland's entry with her performance of 'Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi' in 1988.

Sir Cliff Richard represented the UK in 1973. Credit: PA Images

Sir Cliff Richard

The legendary pop star is known for topping the charts but his Eurovision was slightly less successful. Sir Cliff finished third for the UK in 1973 with 'Congratulations'.

Olivia Newton-John

British-Australian singer Olivia Newton-John represented the UK at Eurovision in 1974 with the song 'Long Live Love'. It was the same year that ABBA won with their hit Waterloo. Olivia famously went on to play Sandy in musical Grease.

Olivia Newton-John represented the UK in 1974, and faced stiff competition against ABBA's Waterloo. Credit: PA Images

Gina G

Australian artist Gina G represented the UK with 'Ooh...Ahh...Just a Little Bit' in the 1996 song contest and finished 8th. The song peaked at number 1 on the UK Singles Chart and was also successful around Europe and in the US, reaching number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lulu

In 1969, Scottish singer Lulu was part of a four-way tie for winner that year, all the countries scoring 18 points. The other country winners including Spain's "Vivo cantando"(I live singing) sung by Salomé, Netherlands "De troubadour" (The troubadour) sung by Lenny Kuhr and France's "Un jour, un enfant" (A day, a child) sung by Frida Boccara.

Julio Iglesias

Julio Iglesias, father of Enrique Iglesias, represented Spain at Eurovision in 1970 with the song 'Gwendolyne'. He came joint fourth, and the song became a major hit in Europe.

Samantha Womack

Actress and singer Samantha Womack came joint 10th when she represented the UK in 1991. Her song A Message To Your Heart ended up being her only single.

Blue

Boyband Blue finished in 11th place when they took part in the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest with their song 'I Can'.

Michael Ball

Music theatre legend Michael Ball finished in 2nd place in 1992 with 'One Step Out of Time', losing out to Ireland's Linda Martin.