Two women have been charged with killing a two-year-old girl.

Maisie Lomax-Newton from Atherton died at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in December 2021, leading Greater Manchester Police to launch an investigation.

On Friday 12 May, the force said Emma Lomax-Newton, 29, and Cindy Molyneux 51, had been charged with manslaughter and neglect.

The pair have been bailed and are due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on 7 June.

