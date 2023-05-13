Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports correspondent Victoria Grimes on why this Ukraine flag is so special

A man from Ukraine has kept his promise to loved ones back home by bringing a flag with handprints of women and children on to Liverpool for Eurovision.

Liverpool is hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine due to the Russian invasion, and although the city has become party central, there are reminders everywhere of what people in Ukraine are facing.

Tim Johnson is a volunteer who has spent the past year helping Ukrainian refugees.

He has sorted out visas, transport and has even spent his own money buying tickets for the rehearsal of the Eurovision Grand Final.

Tim said: "These people are the most fantastic people, kind, hearts of gold, they have dealt with the most serious of circumstances, and they have come through it as a team, looking after eachother and helping their fellow refugees.

"I could not think of anyone I would rather bring to the UK for Eurovision."

One of the men he has brought here is Nikolai, who all week has been holding a giant Ukraine flag close to his heart, as he explored Liverpool.

He explained the flag is adorned with handprints of women and children back home in Ukraine, women and children who he said have been abused by Russian forces.

This flag is one small reminder of the horrors people in Ukraine are facing, which seem a million miles away from Eurovision, but Nikolai and his friends said they had promised to bring it to Liverpool.

But even in these dark times, Ukrainian broadcaster and commentator Timur Miroshnychenko said this year's Eurovision is "like a bright light".

He told ITV Granada Reports "I can feel a vibe of unity in Liverpool, so many Ukrainian flags and people painting their faces with the colour of Ukraine flag."

Timur commentated on the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest from a bomb shelter in Ukraine.

Timur said Liverpool of hosting the party on behalf of his country this year: "Even in this dark times it is like a breath of fresh air, that life is still going on, that we are still strong and keep going."

