Eurovision legends have taken to the stage at the Grand Final to celebrate the music of Merseyside.

The former contestants sang Merseyside classics as part of the The Liverpool Songbook performance, showcasing the region’s music.

The performance began with John Lennon's Imagine and ended with a heart-felt rendition of Liverpool anthem You'll Never Walk Alone.

Mahmood, from Italy, opened the performance accompanied with an orchestra, before Israel’s Netta descended from the ceiling singing to Dead Or Alive’s You Spin Me Round (Like A Record).

Iceland’s Dadi Frey performed Atomic Kitten hit Whole Again, with backing dancers wearing jumpers featuring his face and the audience singing along.

Cronelia Jakobs sat on a chair with her feet in water to perform I Turn To You by Spice Girl Mel C.

Merseyside’s own Sonia, who competed in Eurovision in 1993, entertained with a rendition of her entry Better The Devil You Know after clips of her time in the competition was shown on the big screen.

Dutch singer Duncan Laurence then performed Liverpool FC anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone as the crowd waved flags in the air.

He was joined on stage by hosts and performers, while Ukrainian winner Ruslana was shown on the steps of the Golden Gate in Kyiv singing along, joined by people waving the country’s national flag.

Host Graham Norton wipes away a tear after a performance of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' Credit: PA Images

An audience member was shown in tears as the emotional performance concluded and host Graham Norton said: “A tear in my silly old eye. You don’t see that every day.”