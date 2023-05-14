Manchester United Women were beaten by Chelsea on Sunday afternoon at a sold out Wembley stadium.

United were appearing in their first FA Cup final, but were beaten by an experienced Chelsea side 1-0, despite dominating large periods of the game.

Sam Kerr made it 1-0 for Chelsea when she latched on to Pernille Harder's pinpoint cross from the right and fired home after 68 minutes. United's Women rallied but failed to recover from the setback.

It's a fifth FA Cup triumph for Chelsea, who retained the trophy after beating Manchester City last season.

United still sit on top of the Women's Super League, a point a head of Chelsea. However Emma Hayes' side still have a game in hand.

Thousands of fans travelled to London to support United, with the attendance breaking records, in what's another huge step forward for the Women's game.

The final attendance of 77,390 at Wembley broke the world record for a women's domestic club fixture previously set when Atletico Madrid hosted Barcelona in 2019.

Wembley Way was packed prior to the game Credit: PA Images

Manchester United owner Avram Glazer made a notable appearance at the showpiece final. He was pictured along with Kendall Glazer in the stands, despite widespread protests by fans against the Glazer ownership of the club.

On Friday it was reported that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has now become the front runner to take over at Old Trafford.