Police are appealing for information after a crash on the M66 near Bury left a woman fighting for her life and three children in hospital with serious injuries.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He's being questioned by police.

It happened just after three o'clock on Saturday on the southbound carriageway of the motorway.

The M66 was closed in both directions to allow two air ambulances to land.

The road was closed for much of the day on Saturday. Credit: MEN syndication

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

Sergeant Matt Waggett from GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the members of the public who selflessly helped at the scene and called 999, as well as those who assisted when police and emergency services arrived on scene.

“I urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward and share any footage, dashcam or mobile footage, with police. No matter how small you think it is, it could prove vital to our investigation.

Information can be shared by calling GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 2254 of 13/05/2023. A report can also be made via GMP's website: www.gmp.police.uk

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.