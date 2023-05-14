Merseyside Police have thanked fans who attended Eurovision in Liverpool, after they made just three arrests during the entire festival.

Police say the nine-day event, which saw in excess of half a million people descend on Liverpool, passed off safely and without any major incidents.

The three arrests were for public order offences, drunk and disorderly, drugs possession and assault.

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Davies said: “Liverpool really has shown the world how to throw a fantastic party.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who visited the city - from across the Merseyside city region, the UK and the whole of Europe - during the nine days for enjoying themselves safely and responsibly and also for positively engaging with our officers on the ground."

The event called for the largest policing operation in the force's history.

On Sunday, Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell wrote an open letter to the force's Chief Constable, Serena Kennedy. She said she wanted to thank the entire force for their exceptional effort keeping everyone safe during the nine days of Eurovision.

"This has necessitated the largest security operation ever put into place within the city, with a highly complex and detailed policing plan and more than 5,500 police officers and staff deployed.

"From the moment the announcement was made right through to the spectacular grand finale last night, the work by Merseyside Police to ensure everyone’s safety and assist with the smooth-running of the entire extravaganza has been outstanding."

It come after Merseyside Police were criticised last month for failing to stop protestors from accessing the track at Aintree Racecourse ahead of the Grand National.