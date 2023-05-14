Sam Ryder has performed alongside Queen drummer Roger Taylor during the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 33-year-old singer, who can second in the 2022 contest in Turin with his track Space Man, took to the stage at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday evening.

A group of dancers all with prosthetic limbs appeared on stage with last year’s UK entrant, and Taylor.

Wearing a trademark sequinned jumpsuit, reminiscent of his 2022 Eurovision outfit, he sang new single Mountain after all the countries’ entrants had performed.

The track features lyrics partly inspired by the struggle of the Ukrainian people and calls on listeners to remember they are “an unstoppable force of nature”

The singer was then joined by a troupe of drummers as the stage lit up.

Ryder is a long-standing fan of Queen and often covers their song Radio Ga Ga during his gigs.

Sam Ryder performs at the Grand Final a year after coming in second place. Credit: PA Images

He performed with Taylor and guitarist Sir Brian May during a tribute concert for the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters at Wembley Stadium in September last year.

Taylor sat at his drumkit which featured the outline of his face on its bass drum skin.

Ryder performed in a glittering gold one-piece reminiscent of his 2022 outfit and was surrounded by drummers and dancers.

Host Graham Norton said: “Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. That was the actual Roger Taylor on drums. Amazing.”