A prison officer was caught on CCTV taking a "bulging holdall" filled with drugs into cells.

Peter Hughes was seen on CCTV entering HMP Liverpool carrying the bag just before his shift began on 25 April 2020.

The 32-year-old from Birkenhead was then seen entering an inmates cell and leaving 20 seconds after with an empty bag.

This came after staff had noticed a surge in drugs inside the prison.

HMP Liverpool. Credit: ITV Granada

Staff carried out cell searches on one of the wings where they found contraband, including mobile phones, SIM cards, the drug spice, steroids and tobacco.

North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) launched an investigation into Hughes after analysing the CCTV footage.

Following this, Hughes was arrested at his home on 28 April 2020 where officers recovered a large amount of steroids, needles, syringes, wipes and a quantity of cash.

Hughes pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office, possession of Class C drugs with intent to supply, and conveying Class C drugs into HMP Liverpool while he worked as a prison officer at HMP Liverpool between 9 October 2017 and 28 April 2020.

On Friday 13 May the ex-prison officer was jailed for four years at Liverpool Crown Court after a joint investigation between the NWROCUs anti-corruption Unit, His Majesty's Prison, Probation Service’s Counter Corruption Unit and HMP Liverpool.

Hughes was jailed for four years at Liverpool Crown Court. Credit: ITV Granada

Detective Constable Brian Johnston of the North-West Regional Organised Crime Unit’s Prison Anti-Corruption Unit, said: “The conveyance of any prohibited articles into prison presents a risk to both staff and prisoners.

"Drugs in prison have a detrimental effect on the good order and discipline of the establishment and can be linked to instances of violence, self-harm, bullying, and debt.

"Hughes was financially benefitting from taking drugs into prison which enabled him to live a lavish lifestyle, with multiple holidays abroad, a £10,000 wedding, and trips abroad to have a hair transplant and breast surgery - all paid for with his ill-gotten gains.

“We want to reassure the honest, dedicated, and hardworking prison staff that we will continue to act against any member of staff who chooses to engage in corrupt activity.

"We encourage anyone who has information about corruption in our prisons to report it.”