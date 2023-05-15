Pep Guardiola says a week in which Manchester City can reach the Champions League final and win the Premier League again is a “dream come true”.

Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton following City’s victory by the same scoreline at Everton means Guardiola’s side can clinch a fifth title in six seasons next weekend.

Before that City will have to get past holders Real Madrid in a home semi-final second leg to maintain their quest for a first Champions League triumph, with the tie level at 1-1.

Erling Haaland bagged his 36th league goal of the season against Everton at the weekend. Credit: PA Images

“It is a dream come true being here, honestly,” said Guardiola, whose side also have an FA Cup final against Manchester United to look forward to next month.

“I know at the end we maybe don’t get all the trophies, people say we are a not good team, a ‘failure’ team, but it is a dream come true being here.

“We are the only team in Europe fighting for all the competitions: the FA Cup final with Manchester United and still it is not over, the Premier League never ends, we know that from the past with Liverpool.

“(We have) the semi-final at home with our people, second leg trying to reach the final of the Champions League.

“Where we have come from previous seasons is an extraordinary season and hopefully we can finish well.”

Fernandinho lifting the Premier League trophy. Manchester City came from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and win the Premier League title. Credit: PA Images

City are currently on an 11-match winning run in the league as part of a 22-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, can guarantee the Premier League title with victory at home to Chelsea next Sunday.

But they will be confirmed as champions even sooner if Arsenal are defeated at relegation-battling Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola motivating his team from the sidelines at Goodison Park. Credit: PA Images

