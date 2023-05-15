A man who harassed women in Chester has been banned from talking about sex with women in public places in England or Wales.

Police said Jacob Allerson, of Chester, "would not take ‘no’ for an answer" and "made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature towards young women in Chester".

Complaints made against the 34-year-old included him following "young female staff" at locations in the city.

Allerson was given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Chester Magistrates' Court on Thursday 11 May.

Inspector James Wilson said: “Police received complaints from members of the public and businesses that their young female staff were being followed.

“Allerson would not take ‘No’ for an answer when he asked them out and made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature towards young women in Chester.

"Allerson continued to be a nuisance and was intimidating women who should have been able to go about their business without fear of harassment."

The Order states that Allerson is prevented from acting in any sort of way that would cause a female harassment, alarm or distress, including making any unsolicited explicit sexual comment, suggestions or requests to any female in a public place in England or Wales.

He must not enter any premises in England and Wales where he has been verbally or in writing informed that has been barred or excluded, and not remain in or on any premises in England and Wales when asked to leave by any member of staff or security.

Inspector Wilson continued: “Our priority is to protect women and make Chester a safe and enjoyable place for everyone to live, work and visit, which is why we have had to apply for this Order.

"I hope this Order will help to make women feel much safer and if anyone see Allerson breaching this Order, please contact police on 101 or via the website.”