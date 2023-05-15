A nurse accused of murder took a picture of a thank you card from the parents of two of her alleged victims as "something to remember".

Lucy Letby said it was not unusual for her to take photos of cards she was sent and was given.

The 33-year-old, who lives in Hereford, is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

Two of her victims on the neonatal unit at the hospital are said to be newborn twin boys, Child E and Child F.

Manchester Crown Court heard claims she murdered Child E by injecting air into his bloodstream and attempted to murder his brother, Child F, by insulin poisoning in August 2015.

The jury heard how the boys' parents took a hamper as well as a 'thank you' card to the unit three months later.

Pictures taken of the card were found on Letby's phone after her arrest, the court heard.

Giving evidence on Monday 15 May, Letby told the court how she decided to photograph the card at the nurses station while she was working a night shift in the early hours of 20 November 2015.

Women and Children's unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Credit: ITV Granada

Her barrister Ben Myers KC asked: "Why did you take a photograph of a thank you card from the (Child E and F's parents)?"

Letby responded: "It was something I wanted to remember. I quite often take photographs of cards I have sent and received."

Mr Myers said: "Anything unusual in you doing that?"

Letby said: "No."

Sketch of Lucy Letby sitting in Manchester Crown Court. Credit: Court Sketch

Jurors were told that Letby searched the name of the twins' mother on Facebook nine times in total from August 2015 to January 2016.

"Searching for people on Facebook is something I would do. Quite often (the twins' mother) was on my mind following (Child E and Child F)," Letby said.

Mr Myers said: "Is there anything unusual for you looking more than once on Facebook for someone on your mind?

Letby said: "No, that's a normal pattern of behaviour for me."

The defendant, originally from Hereford, denies all the alleged offences.

The trial continues.