A pregnant mother-of-two has died after a motorway crash which also left her son and nephew fighting for their lives.

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, had been critically injured along with her son Tommy, nine, and Tobias Spencer, four, who is believed to be her nephew, at about 3.10pm on Saturday.

Ms Hough's other son, Rocky, two, was also hurt.

Emergency services were called to reports of a smash between two vehicles travelling south on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester.

Adil Iqbal, 22, from Accrington, Lancs, who was allegedly driving a BMW, was arrested at the scene and initially charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

When Iqbal appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday, lawyers confirmed Ms Jules-Hough had died.

Iqbal, who works in a boxing gym, has now been charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of Ms Jules-Hough, along with the two other charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, relating to the two boys.

The M66 was closed for a number of hours on Saturday afternoon Credit: MEN Media

A GoFundMe appeal for the family set up by a friend said Ms Hough is 18-weeks pregnant.

It has raised thousands of pounds for the family.

Following the crash, Sergeant Matt Waggett from GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who selflessly helped at the scene and called 999, as well as those who assisted when police and emergency services arrived on scene."

And writing before Frankie died, Keeley D Berry, a friend of Ms Jules-Hough's family, said on Facebook: "Franki Hough you have to pull through. You have to. Please please pray for her and the boys and her unborn baby girl.

"You've never let ANYTHING beat you, please please please please."

Police are appealing for witnesses, dash cam footage and informationcontact.

Information can be shared by calling GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 2254 of 13/05/2023.

You can also report information to GMP's website using the ‘report’ tool: www.gmp.police.uk

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.