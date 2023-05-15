A man has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a road traffic collision on the M66 in Bury yesterday (Sunday 14th May).

Police were called to reports of a collision between two vehicles travelling southbound on the motorway shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

The road was closed in both directions to allow two air ambulances to land.

The M66 was closed for a number of hours on Saturday afternoon Credit: MEN Media

The 38-year-old mother, who is pregnant, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Her sons aged nine and two and four-year-old nephew were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Her elder son and nephew are in a coma in intensive care, according to a GoFundMe page aimed at raising money for the children’s recoveries if they wake up.

It has already raised more than £18,000.

The page says: “This is absolutely devastating for the family and their whole world has been truly turned upside down.

“These next few weeks/months will be critical for the family and is absolutely traumatising for them all.”

Sergeant Matt Waggett from GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the members of the public who selflessly helped at the scene and called 999, as well as those who assisted when police and emergency services arrived on scene."

Adil Iqbal (11/02/2001) of Hope Street in Accrington has been remanded into custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court later (Monday 15th May).