Rescue crews are urging people to install smoke alarms after a pensioner died in a flat fire on Merseyside.

The 73-year-old died following the blaze at the Wesley Grange retirement housing complex in Birkenhead, Wirral.

An initial investigation has suggested that the fire was started by smokers’ materials.

Mark Thomas, from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, said: "This is an extremely sad incident."

The scene of the fire at Wesley Grange retirement homes in Wirral. Credit: Google Maps

The emergency services, including five fire engines, were called out to the block of flats on Thursday 4th May.

They found the flat alight on the ground floor of the four-storey building on Pemberton Road, Woodchurch.

Firefighters said their thoughts were with the man's friends, family and community.

People living near to the scene have now received fire safety checks and been offered reassurance by the brigade.

Firefighters from the community fire station in Saughall Massie joined fire prevention and protection teams to offer vital safety advice.

Mark Thomas, area manager for prevention, said: "If you have elderly neighbours or relatives, or if you are a carer looking after someone more vulnerable, check in on them frequently to make sure they are safe and well.

"Help them with Fire Safety advice and please speak to us in the Fire and Rescue Service if you need more support to keep them safe.

"We also urge care support agencies to let us know if they feel someone might be vulnerable from fire – we can help with interventions to keep people safe in their homes.

“If you hear a smoke alarm go off in a neighbour’s property, check it out and if you suspect fire, call 999 immediately. Those vital few seconds could help save a life. Don’t try to enter the property yourself if you think there is a fire – call 999.”

Mr Thomas continued: “The key focuses of this week’s reassurance campaign are the importance of having working smoke alarms and to ensure people are aware of the dangers that can arise from smoking in the home.

“We urge the public to ensure their homes have working smoke alarms on every level and to test them at least monthly. If you hear a smoke alarm go off in a neighbour’s property, check it out and if you suspect fire, call 999 immediately. Those vital few seconds could help save a life.

“If you do smoke, the safest thing to do is to stop. Fires ignited by cigarettes or smoking materials result in more fatalities than any other type of fire. Never smoke in bed, take extra care when you’re tired and make sure your cigarette is fully extinguished.”

Tips to keep safe from fire

Smoke alarms – smoke alarms save lives but only if they’re working and in the right place. You should have at least one working smoke alarm on every level of your home. Consider installing additional alarms in rooms with electrical appliances or sleeping areas. Don't put alarms in or near kitchens and bathrooms where smoke or steam could set them off accidentally. Never take the batteries out of your smoke alarm to put into another electrical device.

Smoking – Please try not to smoke. Smoking is bad for your health and causes more death from accidental fires than any other cause. If you must smoke, use a proper ashtray and make sure it is placed on a level surface away from combustible materials. Make sure your cigarettes are fully extinguished. Never smoke in bed – you could easily fall asleep while your cigarette is still burning and cause a fire.

Be a good neighbour - Look after elderly and more vulnerable relatives and neighbours. Check they are well, have working smoke alarms and know what to do in the event of a fire.

Electrical items – check your electrical appliances are in good working order. If the wires are damaged or frayed, do no not use them. Avoid charging items like mobile phones, laptops or tablets overnight and only use the chargers that came with the device. Don’t overload your plug sockets.

Escape routes – make sure everyone in your household knows how to get out in the event of a fire. Ensure your escape routes are clear from any clutter. Keep your external door and window keys in a known and accessible place and close internal doors.

Candles – keep candles and tea lights away from anything that can catch fire. Never leave lit candles unattended – make sure they are fully extinguished before leaving the room or going to bed. Consider using LED battery-operated candles instead.

Cooking – make it a priority to keep cooking areas clear & clean from combustible materials. Make sure your oven and grill are clean – a build-up of fat or grease can cause a fire. Don't leave pans unattended while cooking and never leave children or pets unattended in the kitchen.

Heaters – keep heaters well away from clothes, curtains, furniture, and other flammable materials. Never use heaters to dry clothes. Always switch off and unplug your heaters before going to bed.

In the event of a fire – get out, stay out and call 999 immediately.

For fire safety advice, or if you do not have working smoke alarms in your home, call Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service on 0800 731 5958.