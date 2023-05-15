Vernon Kay has vowed that his new show on Radio 2 will not be "London-centric".

It follows the Bolton-born broadcaster taking over the prime mid-morning weekday BBC Radio 2 slot.

Kay replaced veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce, who lead the programme for just over three decades.

Speaking for the first time on his show, he said: "Right then, here we go - the adventure, let it begin. Good morning, everyone. Welcome. Welcome on board. Let's do this!"

Kay kicked off the show by playing the song 'Beautiful Day' by U2, which he said was "tried and tested on my two daughters, Phoebe and Amber".

He continued: "They said ,'Yeah, Dad, it's a classic, play it'."

Credit: PA Images

Kay then introduced another song, 'Good Times' by Chics and said he hopes "this is a sign of things to come".

After the song ended he said: "I can relax now. We are two tracks in. It's all right."

"Everyone just simmer. Let's bring the boil down to a simmer.

"So much noise in the build up to this show, as to be expected, but we are here now, we are in the chair and the microphone is working and that is all that matters."

As kay presented from London, he wished everybody tuning across the UK in a wonderful day.

He said: "I do honestly, hand on heart, hope it's a wonderful day wherever you are in the UK. It's fabulous out here.

"That is one thing we are not going to be on this show; we are not going to be London-centric. This show is for you.

"It's not all about what is going on in the capital. Oh no. Trust me, it's about what is going on in your world."

Kay's show will feature the daily music quiz Ten To The Top, Tracks Of My Years, the Record and Album Of The Week, and performances from the Radio 2 Piano Room.

He celebrated his debut with a 'good luck' cake with icing headphones on top he had been given by Radio 2 staff.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast he said: "After today's show we are going to have some cake and wash it down with whatever's in this. It's from France and it's a rose."

Asked what he will bring to the show, Kay said: "Nothing that they haven't heard before, really, just tales of the past and everything that has gone on from when I was a caretaker in Bolton."

He also reassured fans there will not be changes to the music playlist, saying: "That's what makes Radio 2 so special.

"It is the music and is the playlist and we're going to stick with what we know best."

"There might be a few tweaks, you know, here and there, a couple more tunes with guitars in, but on the whole everything's gonna stay as it is."

In the first few weeks of his new show, Kay will welcome two new Piano Room sessions with Def Leppard on 18 May and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds on 1 June.