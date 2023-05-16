Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old-boy was punched outside a football stadium on Merseyside.

The youngster was left with a head injury and a broken nose after the incident in Southport on Saturday 1 April 2023.

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man who they believe was a Gloucester City supporter and could help with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector James Halpin said: “This was a nasty assault on a teenage boy who sustained a serious facial injury."

Southport FC’s Haig Avenue ground is in the Blowick area of the town. Credit: Google Maps

Police said they have been carrying out extensive enquiries since the incident outside Southport FC ’ s ground on Haig Avenue.

The Sandgrounders had been hosting Gloucester City in the National League North in a game which finished 0-1 to the visitors.

Detectives said they have spoken to witnesses and searched security footage of the reported assault.

They believe the man in the images was an away fan who travelled back to Gloucester after the match.

Det Insp Halpin said: “The incident took place when there would have been other fans present, who may have seen the assault take place.

“If you were in the vicinity at that time and witnessed the assault then please get in touch.

“I am also appealing to the man featured in the images, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward. We believe he could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.”