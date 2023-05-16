Liverpool’s first publicly owned hydrogen buses have begun running on their first route in the city region.

The 20-strong fleet of zero-emission vehicles have been designed in consultation with passengers and are more accessible.

The buses will run between St Helens and Liverpool city centre on the busy 10A route, jointly operated by Arriva and Stagecoach.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said the move marks a major milestone on the journey to build a London-style transport network in the area.

Joining commuters on board the first bus in St Helens, the mayor said his plans had "taken another huge step forward."

Mayor Steve Rotheram boards the first bus bound for Liverpool. Credit: Liverpool City Region Combined Authority

The buses have more space for wheelchair users and prams, audio visual announcements with real-time information, USB phone charging and free Wi-Fi.

Mayor Rotheram said, "The only emission they produce is clean water vapour, which will be massive in helping our region to hit its target to be net zero by 2040 – at least a decade before national government.

“However, this is just a down payment on my ambitions for our region."

The mayor wants to re-regulate the local bus network and has launched a public consultation to give residents a say on the plans.

