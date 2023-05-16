The family of a pregnant mother who died in a motorway crash have described her as a 'shining light’ in an emotional tribute.

Frankie Julia Hough , 38, was critically injured along with her son Tommy, nine, and her four-year-old nephew Tobias on Saturday 13 May on the M66 in Greater Manchester.

She died in hospital two days later as a result of her injuries.

Frankie's other son, Rocky, two, was also hurt and is being cared for by relatives.

Paying tribute to her on behalf on her family, her brother-in-law Arron Welby told the Manchester Evening News, "She was the most amazing person, she had a heart of gold. She was a dedicated, fierce mother and she was a fighter for her kids.

"She was the best auntie. She was a shining light, she would protect her kids with everything she had."

The M66 was closed following the incident at the weekend. Credit: MEN Syndication

Frankie, from Chadderton, Oldham, was driving on the southbound carriageway near Bury at about 3.10pm on Saturday when the crash happened.

The pregnant mum had just celebrated finding out that she would be having a baby girl.

She leaves behind her two boys and her partner Calvin.

Tommy and Tobias both remain in hospital in induced comas and are continuing to 'fight', her family said.

Mr Welby, the husband to Frankie’s sister Becci, said she would now be 'shining down' on her son and nephew as they continue to fight in hospital.

Police thanked people who helped Frankie and her family at the scene. Credit: GoFundMe

He said his son Tobias - Frankie's nephew - has been a "little warrior".

"We don't know what the outcome is going to be when he wakes up, we know he has had a head trauma. We're hoping there will be no detriment to his long-term health, he is being a strong boy", Arron said.

Tommy is also 'making good progress' but is still in an induced coma. His dad is by his bedside.

Arron added: "We're just going day-by-day and bit-by-bit and want out boys back. It's good if people pray and it gets us through, we want that power and positivity.

"We know she's shining down on them now and bringing them through and showing us that she's there and helping. She was just so strong-minded, if anyone was to go she would have picked herself.

"We'll carry her legacy on. We now need to bring our boys through."

An air ambulance formed part of the emergency response. Credit: MEN Syndication

Frankie's family said the first responders on the scene were 'amazing and professional'.

They have also thanked medics at Manchester Royal Infirmary and Royal Preston Hospital.

Fundraising for the family has now topped £40,000.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.