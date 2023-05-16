Suzanne Shaw is tackling a 4-day ultra challenge for mental health awareness.

Former Hear'say singer Suzanne Shaw is training for a grueling four day challenge - completing four ultra marathons in four consecutive days.

The star, from Bury in Greater Manchester, is making the huge effort to shine a light on mental health issues.

She says one in four people face mental health issues every year and her ‘Run in 4’ is part of a TV documentary which will examine her own mental health journey.

Suzanne, 41, said: “I have made no secret of the fact that I have struggled with my mental health over the years, despite spending decades trying to hide my struggles with everyone.

"Taking on challenges like this is a way for me to push my body beyond its limits but also to challenge myself mentally.

"I hate to think of so many people across the world struggling silently and being too afraid to stand up and say ‘I am not OK’.

"So hopefully by continuing to talk about my experiences I can help even just one person who sees what I am doing and delves deeper into the reason why."

Suzanne and her Hear'say bandmates back in 2002. Credit: Press Association

Suzanne shot to fame after winning the ITV talent contest Popstars and becoming a member of the chart-topping band Hear’Say.

The band sold over 1.5m records and hold a world record for the fastest selling non-charitable single - Pure and Simple.

She won series 3 of ‘Dancing on Ice’, was a series regular on ‘Emmerdale’ and has numerous West End & Touring theatre credits.

Suzanne added: “This is going to challenge me in ways I am scared to even fathom and I welcome support from local runners to keep me going and help pick me up when I need it most – hopefully by coming together over these four days following Mental Health Awareness Week we can all show that no one needs to struggle alone.”

Suzanne has opened up about her own mental health issues. Credit: Press Association

The ultra marathon challenge will see her tackle between 30 and 50 miles per day for four consecutive days.

Suzanne will be undertaking the challenge alongside friend and National Running Show CEO Mike Seaman and is inviting runners across the country to join her on her run each day with the locations and timings revealed on her Instagram page.

The Challenge starts in Suzanne’s hometown of Bury, Lancashire on May 25th, finishing at London's South Bank on the 28th.

All monies raised during the challenge will go to mental health Charity, Mind.