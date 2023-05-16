Detectives have issued a CCTV images of a man who could help with their inquiries after an assault in Liverpool city centre.

Police say at around 2am on Saturday 15 April, a man who was refused entry to Pure Night Lounge on Back Colquitt Street became irate with door staff.

The suspect then picked up a rock from the ground and threw it at door staff which hit one person on the head, causing the victim to lose consciousness and fall to the ground.

The suspect made off from the area before door staff were able to stop him.

Extensive CCTV and witness enquiries have been conducted, and detectives have issued a CCTV images of a man they believe could assist in their investigation.

Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: "This was a dangerous and reckless assault which left the victim requiring hospital treatment, and it could have been a lot worse.

"This incident took place at a time where it would have been busy with people enjoying the nightlife who will have seen the incident take place.

"If you were in the vicinity at that time and witnessed the assault then please get in touch.

"I am also appealing to the man featured in the images, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward. We believe he could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any information can contact us by DM via our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 23000317779.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

