Video report by Granada Reports journalist Jennifer Buck

Students are being encouraged to study subjects like Engineering and Computer Science to boost their chances of getting a good job under new plans from Andy Burnham.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester wants to launch a Manchester Baccalaureate, or MBacc, to help the two-thirds of local students who do not go down the traditional academic route to get a degree.

He also hopes it will avoid students taking on debt to go to university, and says he wants both pathways to be equal, with youngsters not needing to leave the region to further their education or careers.

Mr Burnham hopes this would improve educational opportunities for young people in Manchester. Credit: ITV Granada

Launching the plans in Manchester, Mr Burnham said: “This goes beyond party politics.

“We think this is a change that Greater Manchester urgently needs but the country does too.”

At the launch Mr Burnham cited a Royal Commission in 1884 that visited Manchester concluding the lack of vocational education for youngsters was damaging the British economy.

Under the current system, young people are offered a clear pathway to university through the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) at age 14 - a set of subjects opening up opportunities to A-levels, university and employment.

The plans are targeted to help people like Alex Rothwell at Wigan & Leigh college. Credit: ITV Granada

Students study English, maths, science, history or geography and another language.

The MBacc would run alongside the EBacc, but would include subjects such as engineering, business studies and art and design, as well as the core subjects of maths, English and computer science.

It is hoped it will maximise students' chances of getting future jobs.

Mark Dodgson, who is studying Level 3 electrical installations, at Wigan & Leigh College, said: "It sounds quite inspiring that someone can notice that there is a gap in this education sector.

"I think it's going to help benefit other students to help them make money and find a job."

Granada Reports spoke to Millie Gallagher, T Level in Health and Mark Dodgson, who is studying Level 3 electrical installations, at Wigan & Leigh College

Mr Burnham added: “For too long we have ignored the value of technical skills and that ends today in Greater Manchester.

“The EBacc is great for young people who want to go on to university, but there is no equivalent suite of qualifications at 14 and 16 that align with the real-life employment opportunities being created in our city region.

“There is also no direct link to employers, leading to skills gaps in the Greater Manchester economy and confusion from young people on what they need to do to secure a job in their chosen industry."

If the plans go ahead the MBacc would start in September 2024 subject to ongoing discussion with central government.

