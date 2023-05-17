Play Brightcove video

The terrifying moment a man was seen wielding a bloodied machete in Royton

A brave security guard chased down a machete-wielding man dripping in blood in what police describe as a "courageous action".The bouncer, who has not been named, was working outside the JLR Bar in Royton, Oldham, on Monday 1 May when he spotted two men walking past covered in blood.

One of the men was holding a large machete behind his back.

He began to film the incident and he asked them: “You think that’s worth it?”. He also informed members of the public nearby one of the men had a knife, before asking the other security guard to call the police.

Realising two police officers were nearby, the two suspects ran into Market Square, followed by the two security guards.

They were detained after one of them threw the machete away.

Two men, aged 31 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police described the actions of the doorman as "courageous" Credit: MEN Media

The doorman said: “I was in front of the doors when I saw these gents walk past. One had something on his jacket, and a big machete.

“I had my phone out and took a film of them and told them to calm down and tried to deescalate the situation. He wasn’t listening.

“They’d seen the two police officers in the Square, he threw the knife and they started to run. I ran after him.“I got the police on video, it was me who caught him and detained him and I showed the police where he threw the knife."

Of the incident itself, he said: “We don’t know what happened before but it was clear they were looking for somebody. It was a big machete, he could have been a terrorist.“The officer agreed it was really brave what we both did. It was me who chased him, we waited for the police to catch up and it was me who told the police where the weapon was."Chief Inspector Amy Warden of Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) Oldham district said: “The prompt, courageous and well thought out actions of these officers meant that no one was injured.“This action speaks volumes for the bravery and dedication our officers show on a daily basis to serve and protect the public – something which we will always continue to do."A spokesperson for GMP has since confirmed: "There were two door staff who joined in with the chase to apprehend the suspects."

