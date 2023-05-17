Play Brightcove video

Becky Morris and Nicola Casey spoke to Granada Reports presenter Lucy Meacock

The daughter of late Granada Reports presenter Tony Morris is raising money for a Kidney Cancer charity in her father's memory, in the the most colourful way possible!

Becky Morris will be taking part in a sponsored colour run at Kempton Park on Saturday.

Tony Morris died in August 2020 from a rare and aggressive form of Kidney Cancer. He was just 57.

Tony adored his girls, Becky and Natalie Credit: Family photo

Talking to Granada Reports presenter Lucy Meacock, Becky said her dad would be 'laughing but proud' about her challenge.

She said: "It involves numerous paint pellets and bombs and different things getting thrown at me as I run around this obstacle course."

"He would be really laughing that this is what I'm doing, but also very proud of me for actually getting up and doing it."

Laughing was one of Tony's favourite past time the Granada Reports studio. Credit: ITV Granada

Becky is raising money for the Ricky Casey Trust in her father's memory. The charity aims to further the understand rare renal cancers and provides support to those who are suffering from the disease, and their families.

Ricky Casey passed away in 2019 at the age of 49 after a year long fight with Renal Medullary Carcinoma (RMC), a rare and aggressive kidney cancer.

Following Ricky's death, his wife Nicola turned her grief into something positive and created the Ricky Casey Trust.

Ricky Casey

Paying tribute to Becky's fundraising, Nicola said: "I'm just blown away. I'm honoured to have Becky and to meet her and have her running in memory of her dad and us as a charity."

Nicola says more awareness is needed to help in the fight against the disease, and explained the tell-tale symptoms that people should watch out for.

"The symptoms are blood in the urine, fatigue, weight loss, Rick had a swollen testicle. If the clinicians and the GPs and Doctors know the links that we are aware of, then maybe things might be different."

Tony had presented Granada Reports for 17 years and continued to appear on the programme until just a few months before his death.

Tony presented Granada Reports alongside Lucy Meacock for 17 years.Credit: ITV News Credit: ITV Granada

In the days after his passing, Lucy Meacock, his co-presenter throughout that time, said: “He was without doubt one of the most humble, kind and funny people I have ever met, and he would often make me laugh till my sides ached."

Becky and Tony pose for a picture Credit: Becky Morris

Speaking about the loss of her dad almost three years on, Becky said: "On a scale of one to ten, it's about a thousand. It's a huge, huge irreplaceable hole in my life."

After his passing, hundreds of Granada Reports viewers signed a book of condolence, which became a comfort to both Tony's family and his colleagues.

That support is still being felt by Becky.

"I've had so much support, it's been incredible. I want to say thank you so, so much to those who've donated so far."

If you want to support Becky's fundraising efforts, you can do so on her GoFundMe page.

If you or anyone you know has been, or is still being affected by the issues brought up in this report, you can head to the following links for support.