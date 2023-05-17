A dog which posed a "significant risk to the public" was destroyed by armed police after officers responded to concerns for the welfare of a woman.

Officers were scrambled to Rowland Court, in Rochdale, on the night of Tuesday 16 May over concerns for the woman where they found an 'aggressive' man on the scene.

He used a 'dangerous dog' against officers before it escaped from the home, police said.

Armed police then responded, where they say they used "every available tactic" to try and subdue the dog.

But due the risk posed to neighbours and locals, it was 'humanely destroyed'.

The incident occurred on Rowland Court in Rochdale on Tuesday 16 May. Credit: MEN Media

It is understood that the dog was a Pitbull type breed.

The man, 41, was arrested on the scene for common assault and battery. He was also arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerous dog, police said.

He remains in custody where he will be quizzed by detectives.

In a statement, a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokesperson said: "Upon attending the scene a 41-year-old male became aggressive with officers and used a dangerous dog against officers attending the incident.

"The dog escaped the property and armed officers were deployed to attempt to control the dog.

"GMP’s officers reviewed and actioned every available tactic available to subdue the dog and bring it to safety.

"Due to the significant risk the dog posed to the members of the public, the dog was humanely destroyed.

"The 41-year-old male was arrested at the scene for common assault and battery and owning a dangerous dog. He remains in custody for further questioning."

