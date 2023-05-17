Former Hollyoaks actor Stephanie Davis is swapping Hollyoaks for Wetherfield as she joins the cast of Coronation Street for a summer storyline.

Stephanie, best known for playing Sinead O’Connor in the Channel 4 soap, has been cast as Courtney Vance, the wife of Darren, one of Dev Alahan’s business associates.

Darren is played by Ryan Early, who plays Helen Archer’s love interest Lee Bryce in the BBC radio drama The Archers.

Stephanie and Ryan start filming this week and will appear on screen in July.

On landing the role, Stephanie said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Coronation Street, playing the part of Courtney Vance.

"Growing up I have always watched and loved the show, so to be part of the biggest TV soap in Britain, which is in the hearts and homes of so many people, is an honour.”

Ryan said: “I grew up watching the show with my grandmother so to walk on the cobbles is such an honour.”

Coronation Street Producer Iain MacLeod said: “In Stephanie and Ryan, we have cast two fantastic actors as the catalyst for this fun, fiery storyline.

"Aadi will quickly find himself way out of his depth as he risks everything for Courtney.

"And while it is the best time he’s ever had in his life, he stands to end up in a whole heap of trouble!”

