A fundraiser has been set up for a hometown memorial to the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Saffie-Rose Roussos was eight when she was among 22 people killed in the terror attack in May 2017.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to create an 'area of reflection', where 'people can sit and remember her' in her hometown of Leyland, Lancashire.

Saffie-Rose was from Leyland.

A post on the fundraiser reads: "Before Saffie died she lived in Leyland, Lancashire where she made beautiful memories like climbing up the lamppost outside The Plaice, doing gymnastics for the customers who entered, going around on her bike and scooter, playing with her friends.

"Her captivating smile, big brown eyes and larger than life personality caused a lasting impression on everyone who saw her.

"The idea of this fundraiser is to create a memorial for Saffie-Rose in her hometown, the place where she laughed and played and lived and loved.

"An area of reflection where people can sit and remember her. A beautiful tribute to a gorgeous little soul."

