Manchester City have opened up the chance to seal the treble after reaching the Champions League final.

A 4-0 win over Real Madrid at the Etihad sees City reach the final of the competition for only the second time.

Bernado Silva scored after 23 minutes and doubled the home side's lead before half time.

Real Madrid's Eder Militao scored an own goal to make it 3-0 and Julian Alvarez put the icing on the cake with a fourth goal to send the Etihad crowds wild.

Last time Manchester City played in a Champions League Final they lost 1-0 to Chelsea in Porto.

The 2023 final against Inter Milan will be played on Saturday 10 June in Istanbul.

It is the one trophy that has eluded Pep Guardiola since he joined City in 2016.

They have the opportunity to seal the Premier League title against Chelsea on Sunday 21 May after Arsenal lost 3-0 at home to Brighton.

City could claim the FA Cup on Saturday 3 June as they take on Manchester United at Wembley.

